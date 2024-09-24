Over last day, 143 combat engagements took place. Defence forces repelled enemy attacks in 11 sectors - General Staff

Most of the enemy attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Lyman directions.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, on 23 September, the enemy launched three missile attacks using three missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 72 air strikes, including 113 KABs. In addition, it carried out 5,097 attacks, including 162 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1,464 kamikaze drones to attack.

The enemy carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Buniakine, Richky, Volfyne, Hirky, Svoboda, Brusky, Nova Sloboda, Budivelne, Bondarivka, Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Richky, Bilovody in Sumy region; Kharkiv and Petropavlivka in Kharkiv region; Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Druzhba, Viroliubivka, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandropil, Selydove, Bohoyavlenka in Donetsk region.

Hostilities in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, two combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Lyptsi and Tykhe over the last day.

Seven combat engagements took place in the Kupyansk sector. Defence forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Hlushkivka, Kucherivka, Kolisnykivka and Stelmakhivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 19 enemy attacks in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Druzheliubivka, Nevske, Makiivka, Dibrova, Torske and Dronivka.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian defence forces stopped one attack near Fedorivka.

Ukrainian troops repelled five attempts by the militants to advance near Kalynivka, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora and Predtechyne in the Kramatorsk sector. The situation is under control.

With the support of attack aircraft, the enemy tried to advance 15 times in the Toretsk sector. The enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Dachne, Toretsk and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 30 enemy attacks took place. The enemy tried to advance in the direction of Vozdvyzhenka, Marynivka, Myroliubivka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Zhuravka, Krasnyi Yar and Zelene Pole.

Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Kurakhove sector in the areas of Tsukuryne, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka and Ukrainsk, where the occupiers tried to break through Ukrainian defensive lines 21 times.

Near Pavlivka and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region, the enemy made eight attempts to seize our positions in the Vremivsk sector.

Situation in the south and north

Over the past day, the enemy conducted one attack in the Orikhivsk sector near Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy launched four unsuccessful attacks and retreated after being repelled.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remained unchanged. There are no signs of enemy offensive groups forming.

Operation in Kursk region

Ukrainian defence forces continue operations in the Kursk sector, where the enemy launched 11 air strikes over the last day, using 15 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it fired six times from multiple launch rocket systems.

Strikes on the enemy

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces hit 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, two air defence systems, five artillery systems, one UAV control centre and two radar stations of the Russian occupiers.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1400 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian troops also neutralised 16 tanks, 40 armoured combat vehicles, 61 artillery systems, one MLRS, three air defence systems, 65 UAVs of operational and tactical level, 73 vehicles and ten units of occupants' special equipment.

