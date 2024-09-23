Russian occupiers advance near Pishchane village in Kharkiv region - British intelligence

The main efforts of Russian troops are focused on Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, but they continue their offensive in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the UK Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

As noted, in the north-eastern part of the Kharkiv region, Russian troops have advanced west of the village of Pishchane. They now occupy a small ledge 3.5 km from the Oskil River.

"It is likely that Russian troops aim to reach the eastern bank of the Oskil River to use it as a natural defensive barrier and create conditions for future operations," the statement said.

According to British intelligence, the main efforts of the Russian army remain focused on Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine.

The report says that Russia is likely to have captured the towns of Hrodivka to the east of Pokrovsk and Ukrainsk to the south of it.

"Russian troops remain approximately 8km from Pokrovsk. Ukrainian reinforcements, urban areas, and Ukrainian defences are likely to have contributed to slowing Russia's advance along the axis over the past week," the British Ministry of Defence added.