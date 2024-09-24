Russians attacked Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, two people were injured

Around 12.00, the Russian occupiers attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city from a drone. Employees of the municipal enterprise "Parks of Kherson" came under fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko.

"The forklift was significantly damaged. The 57-year-old driver turned to doctors for help. He was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma, shrapnel wounds to the chest, arms, and legs. He is currently undergoing further examination," the statement said.

Another victim from Dniprovskyi district was also hospitalised.

"A 21-year-old girl came under enemy fire at around 10 a.m. and sustained a mine-blast injury and contusion. After receiving the necessary medical care, she will be treated on an outpatient basis," said Mrochko.

Also in the morning, the occupiers attacked Kindiika with a drone. A 65-year-old woman sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound. The victim was taken to hospital for further examination and necessary medical care.