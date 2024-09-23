EOD specialists neutralize downed enemy "Shahed" in Sumy region. PHOTO

In the Sumy region, EOD specialists neutralised an enemy Shahed attack drone. The UAV was shot down by air defence forces a few days ago.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

According to law enforcement officials, the Russian attack drone was found by local residents in a corn field near a village in Sumy region.

"The Shahed was shot down by air defence forces a few days ago.

Read more: Air defence forces shoot down three "shaheds" overnight - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS