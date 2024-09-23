Air defence forces shoot down three "shaheds" overnight - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 23 September 2024, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59/69 guided missiles and four "Shahed" strike UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As a result of combat operations, air defence shot down three enemy UAVs in Sumy region. The rest of the air targets - one 'shahed' and two guided missiles - did not reach their targets due to active counteraction of the Air Defence Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

