Iran unveils new version of "Shahed" and another ballistic missile at Tehran parade. PHOTO

At a military parade in Tehran on 21 September, Iran unveiled a new Jihad ballistic missile and an upgraded Shahed-136B strike UAV.

This is reported by Al-Monitor with reference to the Iranian state news agency IRNA, Censor.NET informs.

According to the publication, the Jihad solid-fuel missile has a range of 1,000 kilometres. The missile has been put into service with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Shahed-136B is an updated version of the Shahed-136. The latest version of the UAV has a range of 4000 kilometres.

It is noted that the military parade in Tehran was attended by Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian and high-ranking military officials.

