Air target came from Belarus, now on border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions - Air Force
An air target flew into Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.
"An air target (not high-speed) on the border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions crossed the state border from the territory of Belarus, heading south," the statement said.
