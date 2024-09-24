ENG
Air target came from Belarus, now on border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions - Air Force

An air target flew into Ukraine from the territory of Belarus.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

"An air target (not high-speed) on the border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions crossed the state border from the territory of Belarus, heading south," the statement said.

