Belarusian Yak-130 flies to Ukraine - Belaruski Hajun
A Belarusian Yak-130 fighter jet has entered the airspace of Ukraine.
This was reported by Belaruski Hajun, Censor.NET informs.
A Yak-130 combat training aircraft of the Belarusian Air Force crossed the border with Ukraine at around 14:25. The information is currently being clarified.
Earlier, the Air Force of Ukraine reported that the air target flew from Belarus to Ukraine and was moving on the border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.
