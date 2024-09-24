Vovchansk aggregate plant is liberated from occupiers - DIU. VIDEO

As a result of an extremely complex and successful operation, the DIU units completely liberated the territory of the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant and destroyed the occupiers in all the buildings of the enterprise.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's press centre.

Budanov was informed of the successful completion of the operation

As noted, on Tuesday, 24 September, at 14:40, the DIU special unit commander Timur reported to the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov on the successful completion of the operation.

According to the DIU, the operation was carried out by special DIU groups: "Stugna, Paragon, Junger, BDK, Terror.

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine carried out a systematic clearing of the plant's buildings, constantly engaging in contact with the enemy in dense buildings. In some cases, Ukrainian special forces engaged the enemy in hand-to-hand combat," the statement said.

It is also noted that the Russians turned the aggregate plant into their propaganda "fortress", using the most motivated and professional units in its defence, including even soldiers of the 45th Airborne Brigade of the Airborne Forces.

In addition, a significant amount of artillery, kamikaze drones, KABs, and heavy flamethrower systems "Solntsepyok" were continuously used against Ukrainian reconnaissance men.

"Despite the enemy's fierce resistance, the DIU's fighters managed to destroy the enemy, take prisoners, and replenish the exchange fund. The territory of the aggregate plant was transferred to the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after all 30 buildings of the facility were cleared," the DIU summed up.