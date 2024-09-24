The state of the fortifications around Chernihiv after the "improvements" made by the head of the city's military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, is a direct threat to the safety of Chernihiv residents. These "improvements" have direct signs of sabotage, and Bryzhynskyi must be fired.

This was stated by the acting mayor of Chernihiv, Oleksandr Lomako, Censor.NET reports.

"During today's citywide meeting, I appealed to the Regional Defense Council to consider the state of the defense line of fortifications around the city of Chernihiv. The Regional Defense Council should consider not only the issue of the structures, but also the compliance of Bryzhynskyi with his position, who undertook to "improve" the defense structures, the quality of which was highly appreciated," Lomako wrote.

After the introduction of the city military administration in Chernihiv in May 2023, its head, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, instructed to improve the line of defensive structures under his supervision, Lomako recalled.

"Unfortunately, the consequences of this 'improvement' are a direct threat to the safety of Chernihiv residents. If the condition of the structures is really as bad as the head of the CMA (City Military Administration) says, law enforcement agencies should take up this issue, because these "improvements" have direct signs of sabotage. As a result, this official should be dismissed and held accountable under the Criminal Code of Ukraine," emphasized the acting mayor of Chernihiv.

Lomako illustrated his post with a screenshot from Bryzhynskyi's Facebook page dated May 4, 2023, where he praised the fortifications built around Chernihiv and ordered the improvement of the defense line.

The acting mayor of Chernihiv reminded that the defenses around the city were built in 2022-2023 on the initiative of Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko and received a high quality assessment.

"The military signed a certificate of completion for each facility and gave a high assessment of its quality. The facilities were used by the TDF soldiers," said Lomako.

The current unsatisfactory condition of the defenses shows that the head of the city's civil-military administration did not deal with the security and defense of Chernihiv, Lomako emphasized.

"As we can see, for more than a year and a half in office, Bryzhynskyi, instead of fortifications and defense of the city, was concerned with improving his own and his administration's welfare: allocating land, issuing shocking bonuses, staffing, seizing the city budget, stopping public transport, etc. In other words, anything but the issues of security and defense," summarized the acting mayor of Chernihiv.