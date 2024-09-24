AFU General Staff: There are 83 combat engagements in frontline, most of them take place in Lyman and Pokrovsk directions

As of 4 p.m., the number of combat engagements at the front increased to 83.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Today, the border villages of Khotyn and Korshachyna in Sumy region were hit by missile attacks from the territory of the Russian Federation (the occupiers probably used S-300 missiles). At the same time, communities in the Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, including Sopych, Velyka Pysarivka, Luhivka, Uhroidy, Brusky, Tymofiivka, Iskryskivka and Bilopillia, suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In addition, the Russians conducted air strikes with GABs in the areas of Malushyne, Richky, Yastrubyne, Sosnivka, Kindrativka, Pavlivka, Nova Sloboda and the city of Sumy.

Combat actions in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is trying to storm the positions of our units near Vovchansk. At the same time, residential areas and civilian infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv were attacked by guided aerial bombs.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian occupants attacked the Ukrainian Defense Forces seven times in the areas of Andriivka, Lozova and Stelmakhivka. Two firefights are still ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Petropavlivka with sixteen free-flight aerial rockets.

Read more: Over last day, 143 combat engagements took place. Defence forces repelled enemy attacks in 11 sectors - General Staff

Combat actions in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 15 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Druzheliubivka, Hrekivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske, Torske and Novosadove. Ten battles ended, five more are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian Defense Forces units have repelled nine attacks by Russian invaders near Mynkivka, Kalynivka, Bila Hora and Stupochky. Five enemy attacks are still ongoing. Invaders' aviation struck Andriivka with free-flight aerial rockets.

In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor tried to penetrate our defense seven times in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Five combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is actively using aviation.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 15 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Novotoretsk, Novohrodivka, Krasnyi Yar, Marynivka and Mykolaivka. The defense forces are holding back the attack and repelled 13 enemy attacks, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy army attacked 12 times in the direction of Tsukurine, Zhelanne Druhe, Heorhiivka, Dalne and Kostiantynivka. Nine attempts by the occupants to advance have already been repelled.

In the Vremivka direction, four enemy attacks continue in the direction of Pavlivka, Vodiane and Vuhledar.

Read more: No violation of Ukrainian airspace from territory of Belarus detected, - Air Force

The situation in other directions

In the Huliaipole direction, Russian invaders shelled Bilohirya with rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

The operation in the Kursk region continues. Enemy aircraft continue to destroy Ukrainian villages and towns. Since the beginning of the day, Russian aircraft have launched six strikes with GABs on their own territory.

The situation in other directions remained unchanged.