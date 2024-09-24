ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11468 visitors online
News War
3 409 20

No violation of Ukrainian airspace from territory of Belarus detected, - Air Force

Повітряний простір з території Білорусі не зафіксовано

The Air Force said that no violation of Ukraine's airspace from the territory of Belarus had been established.

They stated this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The fact of violation of Ukrainian airspace from the territory of Belarus has not been established. It is likely that radar interference was used," they said.

Порушення повітряного простору України з території Білорусі не встановлено

Earlier, the Air Force said that the target had flown from Belarus to Ukraine.

"Belaruski Gayun reported that it was a Belarusian Yak-130 fighter jet.

See more: Russians fire at minibus in suburbs of Kherson. PHOTO

Author: 

Belarus (775) Air forces (1464)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 