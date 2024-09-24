No violation of Ukrainian airspace from territory of Belarus detected, - Air Force

The Air Force said that no violation of Ukraine's airspace from the territory of Belarus had been established.

They stated this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The fact of violation of Ukrainian airspace from the territory of Belarus has not been established. It is likely that radar interference was used," they said.

Earlier, the Air Force said that the target had flown from Belarus to Ukraine.

"Belaruski Gayun reported that it was a Belarusian Yak-130 fighter jet.

