Russians fire at minibus in suburbs of Kherson. PHOTO

Russian troops shelled public transport in the suburbs of Kherson.

This was announced by the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"This time it hit the 5th bus, which belongs to Khersonkomuntransservice. At the time, there were five passengers on board. Fortunately, no one was injured. The hatch of the bus was damaged," he said.

As reported earlier, another hostile attack led to emergency shutdowns of critical infrastructure in Kherson.

