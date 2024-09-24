ENG
Toilet with occupier flies into air after drone hit. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator from the "Wild Hornets" unit of the 68th SJB named after Oleksa Dovbush caught the occupier while he was answering the call of nature.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack and the moment of the Russian's elimination was published on social media.

