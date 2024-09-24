Occupier, caught in fire, takes off his clothes and dies naked in middle of field. VIDEO 18+
A video was posted online showing the occupier in flames.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows him and his accomplice trying in vain to shoot down the fire. The Russian takes off his clothes, but manages to get severe burns. In the last frames of the video, the occupier is lying on the ground naked and still showing signs of life.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password