Captured occupier regrets going to war: "I’m sorry, mom, that I signed this contract - I thought it would be better". VIDEO

Vladislav Naumov, 19, a Russian prisoner of war. The occupier said that he was once imprisoned for drug trafficking and soon found himself at war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant interview with the prisoner was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

"I'm sorry, mum, that I signed this contract. I thought it would be better, but it turned out the other way round," the Russian soldier repented.

