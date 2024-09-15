Ukrainian Defense Forces replenish exchange fund and capture two occupiers in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders replenished the exchange fund in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
According to Censor.NET, two Russian soldiers chose to live and surrendered to the Ukrainian Defence Forces.
