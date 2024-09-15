Fighters of 68th SHB completely destroyed Russian BMP-3 along with enemy crew. VIDEO

An FPV drone operator from the Dovbush Hornets unit of the 68th Separate Hunting Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush attacked a Russian BMP-3 with a crew. The explosion caused fire, and the BMP gradually burned down with the Russian invaders inside.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

See also: Ukrainian defenders destroyed occupants' infantry fighting vehicles, cannons, mortars, and armoured vehicle in Kherson region. VIDEO