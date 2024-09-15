ENG
Ukrainian defenders destroyed MTLB, guns, mortars, armored vehicle of the occupiers in Kherson region. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military is using drones to reduce the occupiers' personnel and equipment in the area of the temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region.

The video of the military's work was published by the analytical channel DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

The video shows that our defenders managed to destroy the enemy's guns, mortar crew, mortars, and an armored MTLB vehicle.

"Work on the disposal of the enemy of the Crimean SBU 'b.g.' unit in the area of Nova Kakhovka," the statement reads.

