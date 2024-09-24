ENG
Part of Kherson is without electricity due to Russian shelling

У Херсоні зникло світло

Another enemy shelling led to emergency power outages at critical infrastructure facilities in Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, part of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson is without electricity.

"Experts are currently studying the extent of the damage. Emergency repair work will begin as soon as the security situation allows," the statement said.

Information about the restoration of power supply in Dniprovskyi district will be provided later.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that today Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, two people were injured.

