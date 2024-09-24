Wreckage of Shahed near border with Ukraine is found in Romania

The wreckage of a Russian attack drone was found on the banks of the Danube in Romania.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hromadske.

According to the Romanian Ministry of National Defence, experts examined the area south of the village of Plauru, Tulcea County, where the wreckage of the drones was reported. This area is located outside the settlement, so the infrastructure was not damaged.

It was established that the fragments were from a Russian Geranium-2 drone (i.e. Iranian Shahed) and were seized for examination.

It is not known when the drone fragments appeared in the area, but before that, other fragments of the drone were found in Tulceh County on 9 September. In general, wreckage from Russian "shaheds" has been found on the territory of Romania on several occasions.

Read more: Ukrainian air defense forces shoot down enemy drone over Dnipropetrovsk region

Russian drones on the territory of NATO member states

To recap, according to the Air Force, during Russia's attack on the southern regions of Ukraine on the night of 8 September, a violation of Romanian airspace was recorded. It was noted that a group of attack UAVs violated Romanian airspace. Later, the Romanian Ministry of National Defence confirmed that a Russian drone had entered the country and said that two F-16 fighters had taken to the skies.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, whose territory was hit by a Russian Shahed during the attack on southern Ukraine on 8 September, condemned the violation of its own airspace.

This is not the first time that Russian drones have violated Romanian airspace.

It is also known that on Saturday, 7 September, a Russian military drone crashed in eastern Latvia. The UAV flew into Latvian airspace from Belarus.