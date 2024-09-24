We will not weaken our support for Ukraine - until Ukraine achieves just and lasting peace, - Biden at UN General Assembly

U.S. President Joe Biden said that American support for Ukraine will continue until Ukraine wins the war.

He said this in his speech at the UN General Assembly, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

The US President noted that after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States decided not to stand aside and, together with its allies and partners, united to support Kyiv.

"The good news is that Putin's war has failed in its main goal. He intended to destroy Ukraine, but Ukraine is still free. He wanted to weaken NATO, but the Alliance is bigger, stronger, more united than ever before," Biden emphasized.

He warned that the world cannot weaken its efforts to support Ukraine.

"We are now facing another choice: will we maintain our support to help Ukraine win the war and preserve its freedom? Or will we retreat and allow a new round of aggression and destruction of the entire nation? I know my answer. We cannot afford to be "tired". We cannot go back on. And we will not weaken our support for Ukraine - until Ukraine achieves a just and lasting peace in accordance with the UN Charter," the American leader emphasized.

