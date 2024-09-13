Meeting with Biden is scheduled for September, I will present him victory plan - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a meeting with US President Joe Biden.

He said this during an address to the participants of the XX Annual Meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, Censor.NET reports.

"This month we are scheduled to meet with President Biden. I will present him with a victory plan, a system of interconnected solutions. Thanks to them, Ukraine will gain sufficient strength, enough to put this war on a course to peace," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, there are several ways to end the war waged by Russia against Ukraine in a fair way.

"Either the occupier's army is pushed out by force or by diplomacy, which guarantees the preservation of the country's real independence and its clearing from occupation. In both cases, Ukraine needs a strong position. The United States can help with this. If we and our key partner want to win, the victory package that I will present to the US President can pave the way for a lasting peace, for the full implementation of the peace formula. Unfortunately, there are still illusions in the world that it is possible to talk to Moscow or draw some new red lines that will make Moscow softer or more inclined to reconciliation over time. If we have no illusions, if we all want to hear the words "peace has finally come," then we must hear now that Ukraine has become strong enough to win. This will be a guarantee of peace, and it depends not only on us. It largely depends on the world," the President added.

Ukraine's victory plan

On August 27, at a press conference, President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine plans to present its "victory plan" in the war to the United States in September.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the victory plan was not discussed during the Ramstein meeting.

On September 8, Zelenskyy says he has discussed "certain details of Ukraine's victory plan" with the US congressional delegation and plans to present it to Biden, Trump, and Harris.

Later, the president said that Ukraine's victory plan would be presented in the United States and at the second Peace Summit.

