The leader of the European Solidarity party and the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, handed over FPV drones, electronic warfare equipment and vehicles to the defenders during his visit to the Pokrovsk direction.

"Suddenly, the FPVs started to run out at the 411th Battalion, and they are very lacking in EW gear. We are sending them both eight and ten FPVs, night FPVs and daytime FPVs, and we have already got enough Mavics.

Today we arrived at the 53rd separate mechanized brigade where our battalion commander Oleksandr Pohrebyskyi serves. We have delivered them another batch of high-quality FPV drones, which are being sold at lightning speed in this part of the frontline - 100 units of "Johnny" and 100 units of "Stark". We also brought 1 pickup truck, 3 Mavics, 3 Shatro dome electronic warfare devices and 2 Bluetti charging stations," Poroshenko said.

The soldiers of the Separate Special Operations Center "East", who have been defending Ukraine since 2014, received 200 FPV drones, 2 electronic warfare systems and 2 Bluetti. The paratroopers of the 25th Brigade received 200 FPV drones, 2 electronic warfare devices and 2 charging stations. And their comrades in arms from the 46th Brigade received 2 ATVs, 200 FPVs, 3 Mavicas and 2 Shatro electronic warfare devices.

The 411th separate battalion "Hawks", which specializes in UAVs and drones, received 160 FPVs, 2 dome electronic warfare systems "Shatro" and 2 stations "Bluetti".



Near Pokrovsk, Poroshenko also met with volunteers from Ivano-Frankivsk. They recently announced a collection for ATVs for the 93rd separate mechanized brigade "Kholodnyi Yar", which once defended Izium and Kharkiv and is now fighting in the East. Poroshenko promised the volunteers to double the number of ATVs, so he added 10 more of his own to the 10 vehicles bought by the residents of Ivano-Frankivsk.

