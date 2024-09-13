Zelenskyy on Kursk operation: It gave results we expected

Thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region, the Russian Federation managed to stop the enemy in the Kharkiv direction and slow down the Russian advance in the Donetsk region.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an address to the participants of the twentieth annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET cites.

"Everywhere from the east to the north of our country, plans were being prepared to create appropriate buffer zones, and with one or another military success, they (Russians - ed. ) wanted to capture the centers of these regions. This is what the Kursk operation gave, I think, maybe someone expected different results, but it gave the results that, frankly, we expected," the head of state said.

According to Zelenskyy, the operation in Kursk region helped stop the invaders in the Kharkiv direction and slowed the enemy's advance in the Donetsk region. At the same time, the President noted that the situation in the Donetsk region is difficult.

"In the Kharkiv region, the enemy has been stopped, their movement to Donetsk region has been slowed down, it is very difficult there and there is still a long way to go," Zelensky said.

The Head of State also added that the occupiers had redeployed their forces from the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia directions, as well as other groups that were preparing in the north to occupy the territories of Ukraine, and began to move them to the Kursk direction.

Earlier, the Pentagon commented on the scale of the Russian counteroffensive in the Kursk region, calling it "insignificant."

