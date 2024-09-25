Turkey supports ending war through diplomacy on basis of Ukraine’s territorial integrity - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for efforts to end the Russian-Ukrainian war through diplomacy and dialogue based on Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

He said this during a speech at the 79th UN General Assembly, Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

The Turkish President noted that in the third year of the war in Ukraine, "we are still far from establishing a just and lasting peace". In addition, according to Erdogan, as the "arms race" accelerates, the space for diplomacy is becoming "increasingly narrow".

In addition, the Turkish president criticised the UN for "increasingly becoming a dysfunctional, cumbersome and inert structure". According to him, "the world is bigger than five privileged countries", hinting at the need to change the permanent composition of the UN Security Council.

