ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11434 visitors online
News
831 1

2 people killed as result of artillery shelling of Pokrovsk by Russians

Росіяни з артилерії обстріляли Покровському

On September 24, 2024, at about 4:30 p.m., the enemy launched an artillery attack on Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The epicenter of the explosion was once again a residential area. According to preliminary data, the enemy struck with artillery.

"Two men aged 33 and 34 died as a result of a hit to the private sector from injuries incompatible with life. At the time of the shelling, they were near their home. Residential buildings and cars were also damaged," the PGO reported.

Read more: Russians attacked private house in Sumy region with drone, killing its owner

Author: 

shoot out (13183) victims (983) artillery (241) Pokrovsk (385)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 