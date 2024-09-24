2 people killed as result of artillery shelling of Pokrovsk by Russians

On September 24, 2024, at about 4:30 p.m., the enemy launched an artillery attack on Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The epicenter of the explosion was once again a residential area. According to preliminary data, the enemy struck with artillery.

"Two men aged 33 and 34 died as a result of a hit to the private sector from injuries incompatible with life. At the time of the shelling, they were near their home. Residential buildings and cars were also damaged," the PGO reported.

