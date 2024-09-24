Russians attacked private house in Sumy region with drone, killing its owner

On the afternoon of 24 September, Russian troops attacked a private house in the Sumy region with a drone. The owner of the house was killed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region.

"According to the investigation, on 24 September 2024, at about 12:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy attacked a private household in the Novoslobidska community of Konotop district with a drone," the statement said.

As a result of the attack, the 63-year-old owner of the house was killed.

To recap, on the afternoon of 24 September 2024, the Air Force reported that Russian troops were launching guided bombs into the territory of the Sumy region.