"In Putin’s eyes, Ukrainian people, as well as Ukraine itself, do not exist" - Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not consider Ukraine a real state.

He said this at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Censor.NET reports.

Blinken noted that Ukraine has repeatedly stated that diplomacy is the only way to end this war and that it is ready for negotiations.

"On the other hand, Putin is not interested in such a peace - he recently said that Russia will return to the negotiating table only when Ukraine withdraws its troops from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In other words, when Ukraine withdraws from its own territory. Putin continues to falsely claim that Ukraine is not a real state. In Putin's eyes, the Ukrainian people, as well as Ukraine itself, do not exist," the US Secretary of State emphasized.

He also said that some countries at the meeting put forward their own proposals. Some of them do not mention the UN Charter or its principles, do not distinguish between aggressor and victim, and call on all parties to de-escalate.

"All of these proposals would reward Putin's aggression, allow him to rest, rearm, and invade Ukraine again, as he has done many times before," Blinken summarized.

