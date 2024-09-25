Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky: Zelensky’s peace plan is only one worthy of trust

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky, contrary to the statements of President Petr Pavel, supported the Victory Plan of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on the social network X.

"The only peace plan that is credible is President Zelenskyy's plan," Lipavsky said.

According to him, he emphasised this at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in New York.

"Who better than us to know that peace talks 'about us without us' are a road to hell," the Czech diplomat added.

As a reminder, Czech President Petr Pavel said that Ukraine "should be realistic" about its prospects for returning the occupied territories and accept that some of them may remain under the temporary control of the Russian Federation.

Later, Pavel responded to the outrage of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry after his remarks, saying that "defeating Russia at the cost of killing half of the Ukrainian population is not a victory".

Ukraine's victory plan

On 27 August, President Zelenskyy said at a press conference that Ukraine plans to present its "victory plan" in the war to the United States in September.

Pentagon Chief of Staff Lloyd Austin said that the victory plan was not discussed during the Ramstein meeting.

On 8 September, Zelenskyy said that he had discussed"certain details of Ukraine's victory plan" with the US congressional delegation and planned to present it to Biden, Trump and Harris.

The president later said that the plan for Ukraine's victory would be presented in the United States and at the second Peace Summit.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine's victory plan, which is to be presented to US President Joe Biden, contains 4 main points and one additional point that will be "needed after the war".

The victory plan includes an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO and a commitment from the United States to provide constant supplies of modern weapons.

It also provides for the continuation of the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.