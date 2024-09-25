’Wagnerians’ are captured in Kharkiv direction, one of them took part in Prigozhin’s uprising - ’Khartiia’ brigade

Soldiers of the 13th operational brigade of the National Guard "Khartiia" captured Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv sector. Among them, in particular, are "Wagnerians.

This was reported by the brigade's press service on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Two of the four prisoners surrendered on their own, and two more were captured by the Khartiia in a firefight. All of the prisoners were former prisoners, two of them were experienced Wagnerians. One of the Wagnerians, in particular, took part in Prigozhin's march on Moscow," the statement said.