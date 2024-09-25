At plant in Vovchansk, about 20 occupiers were taken prisoner, several dozens were destroyed - scout of DIU Viking. VIDEO

About two dozen occupants were captured at the plant in Vovchansk.

This was stated by an officer of the Timur special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine with the call sign Viking on the air of the national telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports citing the DIU press center.

"The battle lasted a little over a week. There was intense shelling from the enemy. The enemy himself put up considerable resistance at the plant, but eventually, we completed the task," the scout said.

He confirmed that as a result of the operation, the DIU special forces managed to capture the Russian occupiers.

"Up to two dozen enemy soldiers were captured at Vovchansk Aggregate Plant and several dozen were destroyed. Also, four occupants tried to leave the plant and were neutralized outside the plant's perimeter," said Viking.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant had been liberated from the occupiers.