Scholz: Germany will continue to be leader in providing aid to Ukraine in Europe

Germany currently provides the greatest support to Ukraine among European countries and will continue to do so.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of meetings in New York, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

As everyone in Ukraine knows, we are the biggest supporter of Ukraine in Europe. And we will remain so. We are also very reliable in the support we provide," Scholz emphasized.

According to him, Germany is currently working hard to ensure that the support provided by Europe to Ukraine "has a long-term perspective."

"As economically strong nations, we, the G7 countries, together with others, have developed a plan to provide $50 billion to Ukraine. Now we will ensure that Europe does its part so that the European share can be provided quickly, so that our friends in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan can also contribute," the German Prime Minister said.

See more: Zelenskyy met with Scholz in United States. PHOTO

Earlier it was reported that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again opposed the lifting of restrictions on Ukraine's strikes on military targets in Russia.