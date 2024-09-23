ENG
Zelenskyy met with Scholz in United States. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The meeting is taking place in New York, at the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

Президент України Зеленський і канцлер Німеччини Шольц зустрілися в США

On Monday, Zelenskyy is also expected to have a series of meetings with leaders of states and international organisations, as well as with US congressmen. In the afternoon, at around 15:00 (22:00 Kyiv time), the president will speak at the Future Summit.

As a reminder, the Future Summit is taking place in New York on 22-23 September as part of the UN General Assembly's high-level events.

Also read: Scholz on the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine: I will not supply cruise missiles that reach Moscow

