Zelenskyy met with Scholz in United States. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The meeting is taking place in New York, at the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

On Monday, Zelenskyy is also expected to have a series of meetings with leaders of states and international organisations, as well as with US congressmen. In the afternoon, at around 15:00 (22:00 Kyiv time), the president will speak at the Future Summit.

As a reminder, the Future Summit is taking place in New York on 22-23 September as part of the UN General Assembly's high-level events.

