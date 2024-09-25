Shabunin reports that he is being surveilled and asks to identify "security officer"

The head of the AntAC, Vitalii Shabunin, published a video with a man who, according to him, was following him.

He said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Help me identify the person in the video. This is most likely a devil from the Tatarov/Portnov security forces. I am generally used to living under constant external surveillance, including by the security forces. However, this did not save me from attacks/provocations, nor my house from arson, nor my blind mother from a grenade under the door.



After the arson attack, Zelenskyy said: "And I expect law enforcement to quickly sort it out and dot the i's and cross the t's." But the 'law enforcement' did everything to NOT even find the perpetrators," the statement said.

Shabunin suggests that the surveillance is part of the preparation of the next "hello"

"Either from the authorities or from the scum who profited from state arms procurement. And which we finally started to squeeze out. Especially since my photos, taken by this particular devil, appeared on Portnovsky and other OP's resources. As for the quality of the work of these "professionals", I will repeat the axiom from Nikolov: "Corruption breeds handedless," he concluded.