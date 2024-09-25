Ruscists shelled Zymivnyk village in Kherson region: 80-year-old woman was killed, her daughter is severely wounded

An 80-year-old woman died as a result of Russian shelling of the village of Zymivnyk in the suburbs of Kherson.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

According to the investigation, on September 25, 2024, at about 13 o'clock, the Russian military fired on the village of Zymivnyk with artillery.

As noted, an 80-year-old woman died as a result of the attack by the Russian military. Her 48-year-old daughter was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Both were in the yard at the time of the attack.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

See more: Occupiers hit school in Kherson region with KABs. PHOTOS

The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that the Russian army had attacked Kherson once again during the day.

According to them, a 48-year-old local resident was taken to the hospital with an explosive injury, contusion, and injuries to her face and forearm. The victim is under medical supervision.