Occupiers hit school in Kherson region with KABs. PHOTOS

Russian occupants attacked a school in the Beryslav district of the Kherson region.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Alexander Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

"Two guided aerial bombs hit one of the schools in the Mylivka community. The building of the educational institution was seriously damaged - the roof, classrooms, windows, and doors were damaged," the statement said.

No local residents were injured.

The day before, the occupiers also attacked Beryslav, killing a man and injuring a woman.

