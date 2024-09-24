Russian troops strike at Beryslav: man is killed, woman wounded

On the afternoon of 24 September 2024, Russian troops attacked Beryslav, Kherson region, with a drone.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the enemy attacked people who were on the street.

Victims of the enemy attack

Unfortunately, a 60-year-old local resident sustained life-threatening injuries.

According to the RMA, the 70-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her arm. The ambulance took the victim to hospital.

