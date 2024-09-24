Ruscists shell fire station in Kurakhove, Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces shelled a fire station in Kurakhove, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

The strike took place this morning and damaged the fire station building.

No one was injured among the personnel.

"The day before, for security reasons, the rescuers were relocated to another place of service," the SES added.

It should be noted that this is the second shelling of the fire station in Kurakhove since the beginning of September.

On 7 September 2024, Russian troops attacked the 73rd state fire and rescue unit. As a result, the building of the fire and rescue unit and a fire truck were damaged.

