800 hectares of forest destroyed: large-scale fire extinguished in Lyman district. PHOTOS

Rescuers have extinguished a forest fire on the territory of the Lyman forestry in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, for 9 days, emergency workers have been fighting a large-scale fire that has covered a large area around the clock.

"In total, 800.9 hectares of forest were destroyed," the SES said. Thanks to coordinated actions, rescuers gradually localised the fire and saved dozens of hectares of forest.











Read more: Large forest fire on area of 1581 hectares localized in Kharkiv region - SES

As a reminder, on 15 September, the forest fire started as a result of enemy shelling, after which the fire quickly spread over a large area due to strong winds.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on 21 September, firefighters localised a large-scale forest fire on the territory of the Lyman community.