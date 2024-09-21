ENG
Large-scale forest fire localized in Lyman district - SES. PHOTOS

Today, on 21 September, firefighters have localised a large-scale forest fire in the Liman community of the Donetsk region over an area of 800 hectares.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, individual foci of forest litter smouldering are currently being eliminated, and no fire spread is observed. The situation is being monitored around the clock to prevent re-ignition.

Read more: Air quality deteriorates in Kyiv due to fires in region

The fire was extinguished with 137 rescuers and 35 vehicles from Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Kirovohrad regions.

