Zaporizhzhia NPP is under threat of nuclear incident - Zelenskyy at UN General Assembly

Russia has destroyed all Ukrainian thermal power plants and most of the hydropower capacity, and the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is under the threat of a nuclear incident.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Currently, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains occupied by Russian troops, unfortunately, and it is under the threat of a nuclear incident. This is the main source of radiation hazard in Europe, and perhaps in the world. That is why nuclear safety is the first item in the Formula for Peace presented by me," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president thanked the members of the General Assembly for adopting a resolution on the safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine in July this year.

According to Zelenskyy, since Russia "cannot defeat the resistance of our people on the battlefield, Putin is looking for other ways to break the Ukrainian spirit. One of these methods is strikes on energy infrastructure, and "these are deliberate attacks by Russia on our power plants and the entire energy system."

"Today, Russia has destroyed all our thermal power plants and most of our hydroelectric power capacity. This is how Putin is preparing for the winter, hoping to starve millions, millions of Ukrainians, ordinary families, women, children, ordinary cities, ordinary villages. Putin wants to leave them in the dark and cold this winter, forcing Ukraine to suffer and surrender," Zelenskyy said.