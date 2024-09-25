Stoltenberg after his meeting with Zelenskyy: We agree that Ukraine’s future is in NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg commented on his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"We agree that the future of Ukraine is in NATO. We will continue to work together to bring this day (when Ukraine becomes a NATO member - ed.) closer and help it win its fight for freedom," the Secretary General said.

As a reminder, on 25 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Ukraine's membership in NATO

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that without a stable Ukraine, there can be no stable security in Europe, and without NATO membership, it is impossible to ensure Ukraine's stable security.

EU Ambassador Mathernova said that Ukraine's membership in NATO should be promoted by the European Union.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine has never been as close to NATO as it is today.

A poll shows that almost 20% of Ukrainians believe that without NATO membership, Ukraine will become a grey zone between Russia and the West.

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would receive an invitation and membership in NATO immediately after the war.

At the same time, French President Macron said that the main opponents of Ukraine's accession to NATO are the United States and Germany.