In US, Zelenskyy discusses Peace Formula with Erdogan and calls on Turkish companies to invest in Ukraine. PHOTO

During his visit to the United States, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Presidential Office.

As noted, the two leaders paid special attention to intensifying bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as involving Turkey and Turkish companies in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"The leaders discussed in detail the implementation of the Peace Formula, stressing the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and Turkey's leading role in implementing the relevant clause of the Formula on food security," the statement said.

According to the OP, Zelenskyy invited Erdogan to visit Ukraine.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at a meeting of the UN Security Council, where he stressed that active action by the international community was needed to end the Russian war in Ukraine.