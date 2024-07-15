ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7097 visitors online
News
4 519 49

Ukraine will receive invitation and membership in NATO immediately after end of war, - Zelenskyy

Коли Україна стане членом НАТО?

99% of NATO members are on the side of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that Ukraine's membership in NATO would depend on the situation on the battlefield.

"I don't see us being pushed anywhere (to negotiate with Russia - Ed.)," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Mobilisation in Ukraine is going according to plan - Zelenskyy

"Do they help us enough? There is not enough help to win, otherwise we would have already won and there would be fewer losses. There is enough help to hold on," the head of state added.

"Ukraine will receive an invitation and membership in NATO immediately after the end of the war," the President also said.

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (7448) NATO Membership (582)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 