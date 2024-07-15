Ukraine will receive invitation and membership in NATO immediately after end of war, - Zelenskyy

99% of NATO members are on the side of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that Ukraine's membership in NATO would depend on the situation on the battlefield.

"I don't see us being pushed anywhere (to negotiate with Russia - Ed.)," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Mobilisation in Ukraine is going according to plan - Zelenskyy

"Do they help us enough? There is not enough help to win, otherwise we would have already won and there would be fewer losses. There is enough help to hold on," the head of state added.

"Ukraine will receive an invitation and membership in NATO immediately after the end of the war," the President also said.