Serbia to resume work of its embassy in Kyiv - Sybiha

The Embassy of Serbia will resume its work in Kyiv.

This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Sibiga announced the reopening of the Serbian diplomatic mission in Kyiv after a meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric in New York.

Read more: Serbian Ambassador will return to Kyiv in near future. Vucic: We agreed with Ukraine to improve bilateral relations

"I welcome Serbia's decision to reopen its embassy in Kyiv this year," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

Sibiga also told his Serbian counterpart about Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy system and noted Serbia's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and participation in the implementation of the Peace Formula.

As a reminder, in March 2022, the Serbian diplomatic mission ceased its work in Ukraine due to the full-scale Russian invasion.