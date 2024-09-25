Russia is expelled from Association of Mediterranean Ombudsmen, - Lubinets

The Association of Mediterranean Ombudsmen has approved the decision to expel the Russian Ombudsman from its membership.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, at an extraordinary meeting of the General Assembly of the Association of Mediterranean Ombudsmen, the decision to expel the Russian Ombudsman from its membership was approved," the statement said.

He emphasized that this is the third ombudsman organization to expel Russia: the International Institute of Ombudsmen was the first to do so in August 2022, and the European Network of National Protective Institutions in April 2023.

"While the UN Security Council is afraid to even start the procedure of expelling Russia, the friendly family of ombudsmen is confidently acting. If international organizations follow suit, Russia's representatives will be isolated and unable to spread their propaganda.

A terrorist country should not have a voice on the world stage," Lubinets added.

