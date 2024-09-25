It is time to seek just end to war in Ukraine, - Slovak President Pellegrini

It is time to start looking for a sustainable and just end to the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini during a speech at the UN General Assembly, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"In the immediate vicinity of Slovakia, in Ukraine, a war has been going on for almost 1000 days because of Russia's aggression, which has violated such basic principles of international law as sovereignty and territorial integrity. It is worth recalling that our neighbor Ukraine is legitimately defending its country and its people in accordance with international law, including the UN Charter," Pellegrini said.

The Slovak president noted that the war in Ukraine continues to destroy the lives, infrastructure and future of Ukrainian men and women, and "does not benefit the Russian people either, because they are also dying, and the war has come to them."

"The escalation is growing. It is time to start looking for a peaceful, sustainable and just end to this conflict based on the principles of international law and the UN Charter," Pellegrini emphasized.

Read more: 2.5 thousand people remain in Kurakhove, about 1.5 thousand in Toretsk - RMA