2.5 thousand people remain in Kurakhove, about 1.5 thousand in Toretsk - RMA

Currently, 2.5 thousand people remain in Kurakhove, Donetsk region. And in Toretsk - 1.5 thousand people.

This was stated by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration Vadym Filashkin during a telethon, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to the official, all children have already been evacuated from the Kurakhove community.

"There are 2,500 people left in Kurakhove now. There are about 6 thousand people in the community. We are grateful to the authorities, the White Angels police unit and the State Emergency Service for evacuating all the children from the Kurakhove community a few weeks ago," Filashkin said.

He noted that the situation is very difficult, the invaders are shelling the city every day. In particular, residential buildings and critical infrastructure in the community are constantly under enemy fire.

The head of the RMA also spoke about the situation in Toretsk. According to him, 1,500 residents remain in the city and "they are leaving very slowly." On average, one or two people leave the city for a few days.

In addition, according to Filashkin, it is almost impossible to get to Toretsk.

"It's almost impossible to get into the city now - neither for the authorities nor for the police. When we manage, our guys try to provide local residents with water, food and medical kits. The situation there is also difficult," added the head of the RMA.

