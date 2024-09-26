ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 647,800 people (+1,400 per day), 8,825 tanks, 18,620 artillery systems, 17,348 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 647,800 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.09.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 647,800 (+1,400) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8825 (+10) units,
  • armored combat vehicles ‒ 17,348 (+44) units,
  • artillery systems - 18620 (+71) units,
  • RSZV – 1199 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment ‒ 959 (+7) units,
  • aircraft – 369 (+0) units,
  • helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 15946 (+67),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2599 (+4),
  • ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 25353 (+105) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 3190 (+22).

Read more: 88 combat engagements took place in frontline, enemy is most active in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions - General Staff

Скільки окупантів ліквідовано за 25 вересня

